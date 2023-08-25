TTE traces and returns gold ring to passenger in Visakhapatnam

August 25, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) D.R.M. Reddy of Waltair Division of East Coast Railway has received all round appreciation for his and honest efforts to recover the lost gold ring of a passenger.

Siva Karanam, a passenger, travelled by 12864 SMV Bengaluru- Howrah express. He alighted along with his family members at Visakhapatnam railway station at around 8:30 am. After deboarding, the passenger had realised that he lost his gold finger ring and immediately rushed to the TTE lobby, from where he contacted the onboard TTE.

The passenger informed that he lost his gold ring with a Ganesh replica, weighing 6 gm and valued at ₹35,000. The passenger also informed his berth number and coach details to the TTE, who responded immediately and traced the ring. The gold ring was handed over to the passenger on arrival of the TTE to Visakhapatnam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Siva Karanam profusely thanked the TTE for his prompt response. Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad appreciated the efforts made by the TTE for tracing the ornament and his devotion to public service and honesty. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Waltair A.K. Tripathi also appreciated the TTE.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.