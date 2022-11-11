TTD to organise ‘Karthika Maha Deepotsavam’ in Vizag on Nov. 14

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has begun preparations for the ‘Karthika Maha Deepotsavam’ at R.K Beach in the city on November 14 (Monday). TTD Joint Executive Officer S. Bhargavi visited Beach Road and discussed the arrangements. She sought the cooperation of Collector A. Mallikarjuna and the officials of police, revenue, fishing, fire, and other departments for the successful conduct of the event. The program would be organized from 5.30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Collector A. Mallikarjuna said that the RDO would be appointed as the nodal officer for the programme.