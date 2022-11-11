Visakhapatnam

TTD to organise ‘Karthika Maha Deepotsavam’ in Vizag on Nov. 14

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has begun preparations for the ‘Karthika Maha Deepotsavam’ at R.K Beach in the city on November 14 (Monday). TTD Joint Executive Officer S. Bhargavi visited Beach Road and discussed the arrangements. She sought the cooperation of Collector A. Mallikarjuna and the officials of police, revenue, fishing, fire, and other departments for the successful conduct of the event. The program would be organized from 5.30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Collector A. Mallikarjuna said that the RDO would be appointed as the nodal officer for the programme.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Visakhapatnam
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 11, 2022 3:05:22 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/ttd-to-organise-karthika-maha-deepotsavam-in-vizag-on-nov-14/article66120446.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY