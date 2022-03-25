TTD JEO inspects assets of the organisation in and around Visakhapatnam

She directs officials to take suitable measures to maintain them

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Joint Executive Officer Sada Bhargavi inspected the assets of TTD in and around the city on Thursday.

The JEO along with officials visited the Kalyana Mandapam, Engineering Office and Rest House at Muvvalavanipalem. She also inspected the 1.78 acres of land allotted for the ‘Shravanam’ project at Vepagunta in Pendurthi mandal and 1.04 acres of land donated to the TTD at Kapparada, near Madhurawada.

Later, she visited the open terrace at Sai Complex at Dwaraka Nagar and TTD Choultries of Simhachalam temple. After examining the status of the assets, the JEO directed the officials concerned to take suitable measures to maintain them.

Visakhapatnam Task Force Tahsildar Gouri Shankar Rao and TTD engineering officials accompanied the JEO.