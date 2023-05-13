TTD Chairman offers ₹50 lakh for development of prayer hall in Andhra University in Visakhapatnam

May 13, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy on Saturday announced that he would give ₹50 lakh to Andhra University to develop Sri Venkateswara Pradhana Mandiramu (prayer hall) on the campus. The hall is located near the Visakhapatnam Collector’s bungalow and Nagarjuna Hostel of the AU.

Mr. Subba Reddy, who visited the campus, appreciated the university management for taking up various development works. He said that the TTD would extend its support for educational excellence of AU. He complimented Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy for making AU a model university in the country.