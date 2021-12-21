Trust board for temple constituted

Visakhapatnam

21 December 2021 01:16 IST

The State government has constituted a Board of Trustees to Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi Ammavari temple, located at Burujupeta in the city.

The 12-member board comprises D. Bapu Anand, B. Sathyarupavani, M. Dhana Latha, M. Ashok Kumar, B. Venkata Ratnam, K. Simhachalam, B. Anuradha, S. Satish, V. Maruthi Prasad, N. Guramma and N.S.S. Subramanyam as members and K. Srinivasa Sarma (Upa Pradhana Archaka) as ex-officio Member, according to the orders issued by G. Vani Mohan, Principal Secretary to the Government. The above trustees shall hold office for a period of two years with effect from the date of taking oath of office and secrecy.

Advertising

Advertising

The Commissioner of Endowments has been directed to take necessary steps to administer the oath of office and secrecy to the above persons and also for the election of Chairman of the above Trust Board as per the provisions of Section 20 of the AP Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act, 1987, and rules made there under.