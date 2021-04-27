‘TrueNat tests will begin in two days in Agency’

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer Venkateswar Salijamula has directed officials to be on alert to prevent the spread of second wave of COVID-19 in the 11 mandals of the Agency.

He held a review meet with medical and health officers, Tahsildars and MPDOs of the 11 mandals, on the situation in the Agency, through video conference on Monday.

Dr. Venkateswar said that TrueNat tests would be done in a couple of days at the Paderu, Chintapalli and Araku Valley Area Hospitals. He said that a survey was being done on fevers in the Agency and those with COVID-19 symptoms would be shifted to the District Hospital at Paderu and the Area Hospitals at Chintapalli and Araku.

He directed the officials to ensure completion of insecticide spraying as per schedule.

Malaria cases were being recorded in G. Madugula mandal. He warned officials of action if the insecticide spraying was not done in time.

DMO Y. Mani, Divisional Panchayat Officer P.S. Kumar and Tahsildars, medical officers and MPDOs of the 11 mandals attended.