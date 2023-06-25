True-up charges giving shock to power consumers in Andhra Pradesh, allege speakers at a roundtable in Visakhapatnam

June 25, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The State government is taxing electricity consumers, giving into pressure from the Centre for implementation of power sector reforms, alleged the participants at a roundtable, organised under the aegis of the CPI Visakhapatnam district council, at the CPI office here on Sunday.

They said that the power tariff burden on the consumers was going up steadily. In the last 15 months, the tariff has been hiked thrice under different names, and now it was hiked for the fourth time. In tune with the directions of the Centre, true-up charges were being implemented from May itself, and consumers got a ‘shock’ on receiving their bills this month, they alleged.

The Centre had issued directions permitting the discoms to increase the tariff, without obtaining prior approval of the Electricity Regulatory Commission, and the Government of AP has given consent to it. The discoms were imposing an additional 40 paisa per unit, in the name of adjustment, resulting in huge burden on the consumers, the participants alleged.

The discoms have been collecting an additional ₹3,083 crore from April this year, in the name of fuel adjustment charges. The consumers were being made to pay an additional 15% in the name of true-up and fuel adjustment charges, every month, in addition to payment of tariff for the units consumed.

Citing an example, they said that a middle class consumer, who had utilised 489 units a month, has to pay ₹3,416 based at the present slab rate. It would go up to ₹3,575 on addition of fixed, customer charges, electricity duty and surcharge. On further addition of true-up charges (₹55.70) old fuel adjustment charge (₹79.20), new fuel adjustment charge (₹213.60), the consumer’s bill would go up to ₹3,924. The poorer sections, who were earlier paying ₹200 a month, were now being made to pay around ₹800, a month.

The 1.90 crore power consumers in Andhra Pradesh, have consumed 7,000 million units of power in May, this year. The additional 40 paise, collected on each unit, has led to an additional burden of ₹280 crore on the consumers.

The participants alleged that the YSR Congress Party government has gone back on its election promise and was hiking the power tariff frequently. They demanded rollback of the hike, failing which widespread agitation would be launched on the lines of the one that was organised during the tenure of former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. They called upon all sections of the people and all Opposition parties to participate in the people’s movement to oppose the steep hike in power tariff.

