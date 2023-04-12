ADVERTISEMENT

Trivikrama Varma takes charge as Police Commissioner in Visakhapatnam

April 12, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘Ensuring women’s safety, tackling drugs and ganja issue, and traffic will be my priorities’

The Hindu Bureau

C.M. Trivikrama Varma taking charge as the new police commissioner of Visakhaptnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

C.M. Trivikrama Varma, an IPS officer of 2005 batch, took charge as the Police Commissioner of Visakhapatnam here on Wednesday. He succeeded Ch. Srikanth, who was transferred and posted as Inspector General, CID, during the recent major reshuffle of IPS officers by the State Government.

After assuming the office, Mr. Trivikrama Varma remembered his experience working in various roles in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts during the year 2014 to 2016, including as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order), Visakhapatnam.

“I have worked here for several years, during which we have organised major events, including the International Fleet Review (IFR). This apart, I attended bandobast duties many a time during Prime Minister/VIP visits and a few important events in Visakhapatnam city. I would use the experience,” he said.

Mr. Trivikrama Varma said that ensuring women safety, tackling ganja and drugs issue, and traffic will be his major priorities.

“Apart from these, when I worked here as DCP, we took many initiatives to deal with anti-social activities by rowdy-sheeters. At present there seems to be no law and order issue from rowdy-sheeters. We would continue that and ensure the city is peaceful as always,” he added.

The Police Commissioner said that he is well aware that Visakhapatnam is one of the transit points while smuggling ganja from Alluri Sitarama Raju district. “We have complete data on the ganja smugglers and would strive to put an end to the menace,” he said.

“During my posting as DCP, we had worked on cases such as using sedatives like fortwin and had laid strict watch on synthetic drugs menace too,” he added.

Earlier, Mr. Varma, along with his family members, offered special prayers. Police personnel from all the wings greeted him on the occasion.

Meanwhile, V. Vidya Sagar Naidu took charge as the new Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) later here on Wednesday. He succeeded Sumit Garud Sunil. Mr. Vidya Sagar Naidu had earlier worked as Additional SP in Chintapalli. His previous posting was SP of Parvathipuram-Manyam district.

