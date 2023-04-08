HamberMenu
Trivikrama Varma is new Police Commissioner of Visakhapatnam; AKP, ASR districts too get new police chief’s

Trivikrama Varma had worked as DCP Law & Order Zone I during the year 2014 to 2016. He has also served as Superintendent of Police, Srikakulam district earlier.

April 08, 2023 10:53 am | Updated 11:01 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM/PADERU/ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Trivikrama Varma. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

In a significant late night development, the State Government has appointed 2005 batch IPS officer, C.M Trivikrama Varma as the new police commissioner of Visakhapatnam city. The present commissioner Srikanth was transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police, CID. The government has released a G.O reshuffling the IPS officers late on Friday night (April 7.)

Trivikrama Varma is a well known personality in Visakhapatnam, as he had worked as DCP Law & Order Zone I during the year 2014 to 2016. He has also served as Superintendent of Police, Srikakulam district earlier. His recent posting was I.G Guntur Range.

Meanwhile, the present Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order I) Sumit Garud Sunil was also transferred and posted as SP SIB. 2016 batch IPS officer V. Vidya Sagar Naidu was posted as the new DCP for Zone I. Mr Vidya Sagar Naidu had earlier worked as Additional S.P. Chintapalli.

Meanwhile, K.V. Murali Krishna will take over as the new Superintendent of Police of Anakapalli district. The present SP of Anakapalli S. Gowthami was transferred and posted as Commandant, 16th battalion, APSP, Visakhaptnam.

Alluri Sitharama Raju district also gets a new police chief. Additional SP of Paderu, Tuhin Sinha was transferred and posted as the new SP of ASR district, while the present SP Satish Kumar will take charge as the new SP of Kakinada.

