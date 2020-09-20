Tributes paid to Swami Agnivesh

A memorial meeting to pay homage to Swami Agnivesh (80) who passed away recently in New Delhi was held by the Visakhapatnam branch of International Association For Religious Freedom (IARF) at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan here on Sunday.

Narava Prakasa Rao, International council member of IARF, garlanded a photo of Swami Agnivesh and paid floral tributes to him.

Mr. Prasasa Rao said that Swami Agnivesh acted as an Advisor to IARF India chapter. Swami was the founder of Religions for Social Justice and popular leader of Arya Samaj and worked through out his life fighting against bonded child labour and fought for human rights and was a great humanist. He had also worked for fostering religious harmony, unity, fraternity and peace among people, Mr. Prakasa Rao said.

IARF local chairman M.S. Kumar Babu, Boddu Kalyana Rao , Rajeswara Rao and Venkateswara Rao participated.