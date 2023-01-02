ADVERTISEMENT

Tributes paid to Safdar Hashmi in Visakhapatnam

January 02, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Artistes of Praja Natya Mandali staging a street play to mark theatre artiste Safdar Hashmi’s death anniversary, at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The 34th death anniversary of Communist playwright and director Safdar Hashmi was observed by Visakhapatnam district committee of Praja Natya Mandali at RK Beach here on Monday.

Senior leaders of the Praja Natya Mandali Aruniji and M. Chanti garlanded a portrait of Safdar Hashmi and paid tributes. Later, addressing the gathering, Mr. Chanti said that the mandali was expressing solidarity with the working class through art forms as part of which playlets, dances and kolatam were being performed by artistes of the mandali from all corners of the district.

District honorary president Dandu Nageswara Rao, assistant secretary K. Satyanarayana, representatives Moulali, Y. Appa Rao, N.V. Ramana and Suryanarayana were among those who participated. Artistes from Steel plant presented a Telugu play ‘Ammo Okato Tariku’.

The participants vowed to live up to the ideals of the late Hashmi.

