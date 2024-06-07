Tributes paid to revolutionary freedom fighter Gantam Dora on his death centenary

Floral tributes were paid to revolutionary tribal freedom fighter Gantam Dora on his death centenary by the officers and staff of Tribal Cultural Research & Training Mission (TCR & TM) at Rushikonda here on Friday.

G. Chinna Babu, Executive Director of TCR & TM, and the staff paid floral tributes to a portrait of Gantam Dora, and later garlanded the statue of the revolutionary leader on the premises.

Gantam Dora was a resident of Ganarlapalem village, belonged to the Bagata community, and was a village Munsiff of Battapanukulu. He was removed from the village Munsiff post by Bastian, Deputy Tahsildar of Gudem. Bastian was reported to have kicked Gantam Dora for collecting rents even after his removal from the village Munsiff’s post.

It was said that because of Bastian’s harassment, Gantam Dora had joined the Rampa Rebellion (1922-24). He was one of the leaders and lieutenant of Alluri Sitharama Raju for which he mobilised men for the armed struggle against the British. He personally led several armed attacks against the British troops. The government had announced a reward of ₹2,500 for his capture, and the special police officer under Jamadar Ponnuswami killed him on June 7, 1924 at a place called Singadara in Koyyuru mandal in the combined Visakhapatnam district.

His indomitable spirit and courage had inspired every Indian tribal struggle against injustice and exploitation by the British colonial administration, according to a statement issued by P. Sankara Rao, Professor/Curator of the Museum Wing.