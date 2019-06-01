Visakhapatnam

Tributes paid to Ramatirtha

Poet Ramatirtha who passed away on Thursday.

Poet Ramatirtha who passed away on Thursday.  

Several literary figures paid tributes to noted writer Ramatirtha who died of a heart attack here on Thursday.

Several writers recalled his contributions to Telugu literature. Recalling his participation in Vizag Fest in 2015 and 2017, its secretary A. Aja Sarma said Ramatirtha had translated the works of several foreign writers and was a versatile speaker. Visakha Samskrutika Samakhya founder P. Syam Sundar said Ramatirtha made his mark with ‘Dronacharyudi Taragati Gadi’.

Printable version | Dec 12, 2019 2:27:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/tributes-paid-to-ramatirtha/article27397871.ece

