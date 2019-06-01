Tributes paid to Ramatirtha

Several literary figures paid tributes to noted writer Ramatirtha who died of a heart attack here on Thursday.

Several writers recalled his contributions to Telugu literature. Recalling his participation in Vizag Fest in 2015 and 2017, its secretary A. Aja Sarma said Ramatirtha had translated the works of several foreign writers and was a versatile speaker. Visakha Samskrutika Samakhya founder P. Syam Sundar said Ramatirtha made his mark with ‘Dronacharyudi Taragati Gadi’.