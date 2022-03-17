Tributes paid to Potti Sriramulu on his 122nd birth anniversary

Rich tributes were paid to Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu, who sacrificed his life for the cause of a separate State for Telugus, on his 122 nd birth anniversary on Wednesday.

Administrative Officer of the Collectorate G.V.S.S. Rammohan Rao recalled the heroic fast-unto-death undertaken by Sriramulu and called upon the younger generation to emulate the ideals of selflessness set by him. He garlanded a portrait of Sriramulu and paid floral tributes.

At a separate programme at the TDP office, the party’s Parliamentary district president Palla Srinivasa Rao, general secretary Pasarla Prasad, State general secretary Nazeer, media coordinator Yellapu Srinivasa Rao, TNTUC leaders Krishna, Karteek Joshi Yadav, Bonda Ravi, Kiran, Siva, Ramakrishna and Naidu participated and paid floral tributes to a portrait of Sriramulu.