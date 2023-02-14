Tributes paid to jawans on the fourth anniversary of Pulwama attack in Visakhapatnam

February 14, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Rich tributes were paid to the jawans, on the fourth anniversary of the Pulwama attack, by BJP workers and leaders, under the aegis of BJP Visakhapatnam Parliament district president Raveendra Medapati, at the war memorial ‘Victory at Sea’, on the Beach Road here on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Raveendra recalled that the Centre had ordered ‘surgical strikes’ on the terrorists, who had set up a camp at in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. In the surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Air Force(IAF), the terrorist base of Jaish-e-Mohammad at Balakot was destroyed.

Pakistan had warned India of retaliation but failed to do anything after the international community, including the USA, came out in support of India’s action in wiping out the terrorist base.

BJP State vice-president and former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju recalled that on February 14, 2019, a CRPF convoy going from Jammu to Srinagar was attacked by suicide bombers of Jaish-e-Mohammad, killing 40 jawans. The attack had led to a tense situation between India and Pakistan.

Anakapalli Parliament district BJP president Prakash Reddy was present.