Tributes paid to Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

VISAKHAPATNAM

03 October 2020 00:44 IST

Services of the two leaders recalled

Rich tributes were paid to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri by educational institutions, government and private organisations at various meetings organised here on Friday. The speakers recalled the contribution of the two leaders in freeing India from the British rule on the occasion of their birth anniversary. At the Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL), T. Venugopala Rao, Scientist-E & HOD(Administration), recalled the contributions of Mahatma Gandhi and his principle of non-violence. P.V.S. Ganesh Kumar, Outstanding Scientist and Officiating Director, participated as chief guest.

Floral tributes were paid to Mahatma Gandhi as well as former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Sastri by Mr. Ganesh Kumar and other officials and staff. Waltair Division observed Swachhta Diwas over the Division. On this occasion, tributes paid to the Father of Nation by the officers and staff at various units and stations. ADRM (infra) Akshay Saxena garlanded the statue of Gandhi.

RINL, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, celebrated the event at Ukkunagaram.

P.K. Rath, CMD, RINL, garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and paid homage. K.C. Das, Director (Personnel), V.V. Venugopala Rao, Director (Finance), K.K. Ghosh, Director (Projects), A.K. Saxena, Director (Operations), K.V. Nagi Reddy, CVO, RINL, Commandant, CISF, and trade union leaders participated.

DRO A. Prasad, Administrative Officer Rammohan Rao, Superintendents and staff of various sections at the Collectorate paid floral tributes to portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri at the Collectorate.

DIG L.K.V. Ranga Rao garlanded a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi and paid tributes at his office.

Former MP K. Haribabu recalled the contribution of both the freedom fighters and underlined the need for the present generation to follow the path shown by them at a meeting organised at the BJP city office.

BJP Visakhapatnam Parliamentary District president M. Raveendra called upon the cadre to participate in the Swachh Bharat programmes to mark the 151st birth anniversary of Gandhi.

MLC P.V.N. Madhav, former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju and State executive member SVS president S.V.S. Prakash Reddy were among those who participated.

GVMC Zonal Commissioner D. Sridhar participated as chief guest at the Lupin Foundation Day celebrations organised by Lupin pharma along with the 151st birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi.

Mr. Sridhar said that Lupin Pharma, through its CSR, had funded education, medical and health and basic infrastructure activities in the industrial area. Lupin Pharma General Manager Abhijeet Shinde was present.

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy garlanded the statue of Gandhi, opposite the Central Administrative Office of AU. He called upon the gathering to emulate the principles of truth and non-violence enunciated by Gandhi. Rector S. Samatha, in charge Registrar G.V. Ravindranath Babu and Principals of AU colleges participated.

GITAM president M. Sribharath paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. He recalled that the founder M.VVS Murthi was influenced by the principles of the Mahatma in establishing GITAM. He paid tributes to M.V.V.S. Murthi on the occasion of his death anniversary.

GITAM Vice-President M. Gangadhara Rao, Vice-Chancellor K. Sivaramakrishna, Pro Vice-Chancellor C.V. Rao, Registrar Gunasekharan and GITAM Secretary B.V. Mohana Rao were present.

A webinar on Gandhi was organised to mark the occasion.

Gandhi Jayanthi was observed as Prisoners’ welfare Day at the Central Prison. Jail Superintendent S. Rahul and other officials garlanded a statue of Gandhi on the jail premises.

Mr. Rahul called upon the prisoners to imbibe the principles of non-violence as shown by Gandhiji.