Tributes paid to ex-Mayor

VISAKHAPATNAM

25 August 2020 00:15 IST

Speakers recall N.S.N. Reddy’s services

Rich tributes were paid to former Mayor of Visakhapatnam city N.S.N. Reddy on his 29th death anniversary here on Sunday.

The speakers recalled his contribution to the growth of the city in its formative years. N.S.N. Reddy had contested the Assembly elections from Visakhapatnam-2 constituency in 1978 on the Janata Party ticket and emerged victorious. Subsequently, he had contested the elections to the Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, and became the Mayor in 1981.He used to repeatedly refer to the city as ‘Sundara (beautiful) Visakha.’ He procured funds from the State government and strove for improvement of civic infrastructure and beautification of the city. He earned the admiration of the citizens for widening of roads and improvement of drinking water facilities in the city.

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has installed his statue in recognition of his services to the city. The statue was garlanded on the occasion of his 29th death anniversary by his family members and the BJP leaders.

Vemana Sangham president N. Vivekananda Reddy, NSN Reddy’s son N. Vijayananda Reddy, BJP leaders G. Suryanarayana Reddy, Beesetti Hanumantha Rao, Beesetti Ramesh, Dumpa Appalaraju Reddy, N.V. Ramana Reddy, Ramakrishna Reddy Sarvasiddhi Venkateswarlu and Neelapu Chandrakanth were among those who attended.