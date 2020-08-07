Tributes paid to CPI(M) leaders

Their services to trade union movement recalled

Tributes were paid to M. Suryanarayana, former CITU district president and former CPI(M) district secretary, on his sixth death anniversary, here on Friday.

CITU State president Ch. Narasinga Rao and CPI(M) district committee secretary K. Lokanadham garlanded a portrait of Suryanarayana. Later, they also paid tributes to party Central Committee member and former Minister of West Bengal Shyamal Chakraborty, who died of COVID-19 on August 6.

At a condolence meeting, Mr. Narasinga Rao recalled the contribution of Suryanarayana, who had worked for strengthening of the party, particularly, in the tribal areas of Visakhapatnam district. He had led various agitations against bauxite mining and forest rights. He recalled that Shyamal Chakraborty had participated in the All India Transport Workers Convention held in Visakhapatnam last year. He had played a pivotal role in the trade union movement.