Tributes paid to COVID victims of steel plant

Corporator seeks steps for early vaccination of all employees

Tributes were paid to the workers and employees of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), who lost their lives to the COVID-19, on the 91st day of the relay hunger strike, being organised under the aegis of the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee at the Steel Plant arch here on Thursday.

The workers and union leaders of the Steel Melting Shop (SMS) - 1 of the VSP participated in the relay hunger strike on Thursday. The 78th Ward Corporator B. Ganga Rao described SMS as a vital component of the VSP. It was unfortunate that the maximum number of COVID-19 victims in the VSP were in the 18 to 45 years age group, he said and demanded that the steel plant management and the State government take measures for early vaccination of the employees.

This would reduce the death rate and prevent hampering of the production, he said. Mr. Ganga Rao said that the agitation would be organised taking due care and adherence to the COVID-19 protocols.

Committee co-convener K. Satyanarayana Rao, B. Appa Rao, committee leaders M.V. Ramana, Thoudanna, Purnachandra Rao, L.B. Naidu, G.V. Subbayya, Ramana Murthy, Jagadeesh, Mutyala Naidua and Suresh were among those who participated.