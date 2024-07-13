ADVERTISEMENT

Tributes paid to battle casualty Sankara Rao with full military honours

Published - July 13, 2024 10:06 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

With solemn reverence, officials from the Indian Army, Navy, Vizianagaram District Administration, Police Department, and NCC paid tributes to battle casualty CFN Gottapu Sankara Rao of Armoured Workshop during his funeral at his native village in Bandangi of Vizianagaram district on Saturday, according to an official release from the Eastern Naval Command.

The ceremony, attended by family members and a large gathering of locals, was conducted with full military honours, acknowledging Sankara Rao’s ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty, the release added.

Earlier, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at INHS Kalyani in Visakhapatnam, where representatives from ENC, Station Headquarters (Army), Visakhapatnam district officials, and city police paid their respects to Sankara Rao.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US