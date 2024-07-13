GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tributes paid to battle casualty Sankara Rao with full military honours

Published - July 13, 2024 10:06 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

With solemn reverence, officials from the Indian Army, Navy, Vizianagaram District Administration, Police Department, and NCC paid tributes to battle casualty CFN Gottapu Sankara Rao of Armoured Workshop during his funeral at his native village in Bandangi of Vizianagaram district on Saturday, according to an official release from the Eastern Naval Command.

The ceremony, attended by family members and a large gathering of locals, was conducted with full military honours, acknowledging Sankara Rao’s ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty, the release added.

Earlier, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at INHS Kalyani in Visakhapatnam, where representatives from ENC, Station Headquarters (Army), Visakhapatnam district officials, and city police paid their respects to Sankara Rao.

