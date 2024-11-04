Tributes paid to battle casualty Indian Army Jawan Sivasankara Rao

Ceremonial funeral tributes were paid while receiving the mortal remains of battle casualty Indian Army Jawan H.A.V. Sivasankara Rao on arrival at the Visakhapatnam airport on Sunday evening, according to a release here on Monday.

H.A.V. Sivasankara Rao was posted at 194 Field Regiment under HQ 2 Artillary Brigade in Leh sector.

Wreath-laying ceremony with military honours was conducted at INHS Kalyani on Monday morning by the officials from the Eastern Naval Command with a Ceremonial Guard by the Navy. Wreaths were also placed on behalf of Station HQs (Army) and the District Administration as a mark of respect to the deceased, in Visakhapatnam. The State funeral ceremony of HAV Sivasankara Rao with full military honours was held at his native place at Dimili village at Yelamanchilli in Anakapalli district on Monday.