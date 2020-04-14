Tributes paid to Ambedkar in Visakhapatnam

District Collector V. Vinay Chand garlanded the portrait of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on his 129th birth anniversary at the Collector office and paid rich tributes. Joint Collectors L. Siva Sankar and Venugopal Reddy and Paderu Sub-Collector S. Venkateswar participated.

Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana garlanded the statue at Daba Gardens. His political acumen and support as a pillar of strength for the weaker sections and the disadvantaged enabled them to stand on their own, she said.

At Visakhapatnam Port Trust, at a programme organised by the SC, ST Officers' Welfare Association, VPT Chairman K. Ramamohana Rao recalled the services of Dr. Ambedkar in drafting the Constitution as the chairman of the committee.

At the Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL), Outstanding Scientist and Director O.R. Nandagopan recalled the contribution of the visionary leader in building an independent India, on the principles of equality, democracy, liberty and fraternity. He described Dr Ambedkar as an idol for all, a legal luminary, economist, scholar, politician and social reformer; a linguist who was well-versed in nine languages and a worthy son of the country.

Officers and staff, members of the NSTL Civil Employees' Union, Works Committee and SC & ST Employees’ Welfare Union participated.

At Andhra University, Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasada Reddy garlanded Ambedkar’s statue and recalled his role in drafting the Constitution.

He gave away masks to the medical personnel and security staff of the university. Representatives of Chaitanya Degree and PG College presented a cheque for ₹50,000 to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Registrar V. Krishnamohan, Rector Ch. Ratnam and other officials participated.