Tribals won case on land grabbing in High Court: Samithi

‘Some non-tribals harassed tribal people at Peda Garuvu village’

The tribal people of the non-scheduled village of Peda Garuvu, in Kalyanapulova of Ravikamatham mandal, have won a legal battle in the High Court against alleged injustice by vested interests to grab their lands, according to the 5th Schedule Sadhana Samithi of Kalyanapulova.

The Samithi, on behalf of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), thanked the Bench of the High Court Chief Justice.

The Samithi leaders noted that the PVTGs were living in Peda Garuvu, a small Adivasi village.

They chopped off the trees in 10 acres of government banjar land in Survey no. 93 (old no.) and brought it under cultivation. Some non-tribals, claiming that they had ‘D’ pattas on that land, started harassing the PVTGs. They went to court concealing the fact that the said land was under the cultivation of tribal people. Making only the revenue officials a party to it, they had obtained a Single Judge Bench order on October 7, 2020 in their favour.

The accused started harassing the PVTGs, who were cultivating the land, saying they have the court order. They cut off the crop and took it out.

With the assistance of the Sadhana Samithi, the PVTGs challenged the order of the Single Judge Bench.

Detailed inquiry

The Division Bench, headed by the Chief Justice, conducted a detailed inquiry and struck down the order of the Single Judge Bench on October 5, 2021, and the final orders have come now, said Mr. Ajay Kumar, of the Samithi.

The Samithi leaders commended the PVTGs for refusing to give in to the threats and harassment of non-tribals to snatch their lands.