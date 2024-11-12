Tribals take out torch rally demanding electricity supply to their hamlets

A torch rally was taken out by the tribal people of Sompuram Bandhalu, Jeelugalova and Pasuvalbandha of Cheemalapadu panchayat of Ravikamatham mandal in Anakapalli district took out a 2-km torch rally and staged a protest on Tuesday, demanding provision of power supply to their villages, and save them from the threat of wild animals and snakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) district secretariat member K. Govinda Rao said that the electricity had promised to provide power supply in September, under the PM Janman scheme. The Assistant Engineer of EPDCL of Ravikamatham mandal visited the villages and made a survey and later prepared estimates. The officials had promised to provide electricity but failed to take any action even after a month.

There are 20 families and 80 people on the Somulammakonda (hilltop). They fear to tread out of their homes after dark due to the fear of wild animals. The tribal people alleged that the officials are indifferent to their woes.

Mr. Govinda Rao said that if the officials fail to provide electricity supply by November 27, they would stage another protest with torches and ‘dolis’ at the Collector’s office at Anakapalli on that day.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.