Tribals take out rally seeking early solution to their demands in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh

September 20, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The tribal people of 20 villages raised slogans and took out a rally demanding that the District Collector hear their woes as part of the ‘Jagananna ku Chebudham’ programme in Ravikamatham mandal of Anakapalli district on Wednesday.

Their main demands include registration of ‘D’ pattas given to tribal people in Urlova in the webland, re-inclusion of the names of the names of Adivasis, which were removed during the Jagananna resurvey at Kavvagunta village, establishment of ITDA at Narsipatnam, provision of pattas on the lands under the cultivation of tribals, inclusion of non-scheduled tribal villages in scheduled area and provision of road to Chalisingam, Neredulbandha, Jeelugulova and Patha Kotnabilli to save the tribals of the problem of carrying pregnant women and sick persons in ‘dolis’.

Girijan Sangham leader Govinda Rao said that Anakapalli Collector Pattanshetti Ravi Subhash had assured them that action would be initiated on the Urlova and Kavvugunta issues within a month, and on the other issues they would be referred to the government.

