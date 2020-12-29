Tribals take out rally against Maoists

A large number of tribals from Dumbriguda and Araku mandals took out a rally against Maoists to protest the recent killing of two tribals in Visakhapatnam district, on Tuesday.
Locals from interior villages of Tutangi, Rangilisingi, Guntaseema, Gantagannela, Gasaba and several villagers from Araku took part in the rally. Holding placards and banners against Maoists, the tribals raised slogans against them. The rally started from Bhallaguda area to Chaparai. A human chain was also formed by the tribals near Dumbriguda Junction
The tribals condemned the killing of innocent tribals by Maoists to protect their identity. They also alleged that the presence of Maoists was coming in the way of development of tribal areas. They also alleged that the extremists were threatening contractors, who were coming forward to lay roads and set up cell towers. Maoists are also destroying the machinery of the contractors, the tribals alleged.
The tribals alleged that contrary to their claims of working for the locals, the Maoists were planting landmines, sometimes killing the tribals and their cattle. In the name of developing the agency, the rebels are indulging in ganja smuggling, they alleged.
