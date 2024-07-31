GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tribals take out rally against Maoists at Chintapalli in ASR district

They form human chain and raise slogans against observance of Martyrs Week

Published - July 31, 2024 08:29 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

Several families that were affected by the Maoist activities and a large number of students took out a rally against the ongoing Maoist Martyrs Week, at Chintapalli in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Wednesday.

The protesters took out the rally from the Chintapalli weekly shandy. They also formed a human chain at the main junction and raised slogans against the Maoists.

They said that the Maoists were against development of tribal areas. The Maoists should understand that tribals wanted development of the region and must let them live peacefully.

In the meanwhile, keeping in view the Martyrs Week, the police strengthened vigil. Police teams were seen conducting vehicle checks at various places, while focus was laid on several Maoist-affected mandals.

