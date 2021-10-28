Tribals start clearing bushes

People in medical emergency in remote villages in tribal areas could not be shifted to hospitals due to lack of roads.

VISAKHAPATNAM

28 October 2021 00:44 IST

They urge government to build road to their remote villages

The death of a pregnant young woman at Yedurumilli village of Annavaram panchayat of Chintapalli mandal on Monday night has once again brought to the fore the travails of the tribal people due to lack of road connectivity.

Divya, a 27-year-old victim, gave birth to a healthy baby at her home, but died due to heavy bleeding a little while later, leaving her child without a mother. The absence of a road to her village came in the way of the ‘108 Emergency Ambulance’ from shifting her to a hospital, which could have saved her life.

The tribal people of Losingi Pedapurugu, Pitragedda and Kotha Losingi tribal villages, which are on the borders of Rolugunta and Ravikamatham mandals, had been demanding construction of a road connecting their villages with Chalisingi, CK Padu and Kothakota of Cheemalapadu panchayat of Ravikamatham mandal, for the past several years.

In the last three years alone, four tribal people of the above villages had died while being carried in ‘dholis’ to a hospital. The tribals decided not to wait till the government sanctioned funds for construction of the road but pool up their resources and start the work with ‘shram daan’ while continuing to exert pressure on the government for release of the funds for construction of the road.

The farmers of the plain areas, leading to the Agency, had been objecting to the road thinking that they would lose their lands. But, the fact is that they would lose barely a few metres and but would also stand to benefit as their produce could be loaded onto tractors right near their fields, says Girijana Sangham leader K. Govinda Rao. “About 1,000 habitations of the 3,678 notified villages, of the 11 mandals in the Agency area of the district, do not have road connectivity. Measures are being taken to provide roads in a phased manner,” Paderu MLA K. Bhagyalakshmi told The Hindu, when the issue was brought to her notice.

The tribal people apprised the District Collector A. Mallikarjuna of their woes during the recent ‘Spandana’ at Narsipatnam. On the directions of the Collector, the RDO visited the village on Tuesday sand interacted with the farmers of the plain areas and assured them that alternative land would be given, if they lost a substantial portion of their land, and they finally agreed, says the Girijana Sangham leader.

With the plain farmers agreeing to the construction of the road, the tribal people started clearing of the bushes on Wednesday, to facilitate construction of the road.