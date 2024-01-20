Tribals stage protest seeking ROFR pattas in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh

January 20, 2024 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The tribal people of 78 non-scheduled villages in Rolugunta, Ravikamatham and V. Madugula mandals of Anakapalli district staged a protest at the Narsipatnam RDO’s office on Saturday demanding issue of ROFR pattas.

The RDO agreed to hold a divisional-level meeting soon and to submit a report to the District Collector on the problems being faced by the tribal people. The participants also sought establishment of an ITDA with Narsipatnam as headquarters.

AP Adivasi Girijana Sangham district honorary president K. Govinda Rao and general secretary E. Narasimha Murthy and PVTG Sangham president K. Kondababu led the protest.