Tribals stage protest seeking appointment of teachers in Alluri Sitharama Raju district

Children are forced to travel long distance to attend classes, they say

Published - June 07, 2024 09:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A protest was organised by the tribal people of four hamlets of P. Gumma panchayat of Anantagiri mandal in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Friday, demanding appointment of two teachers to run a school for their children.

There are 50 Konda Dora families with a population of 150 in Kottemguda, Goppilapalem, Kadarevu and Kalyanagummi villages.

There are 38 children in the 5 to 10 age group living in these villages. In Kalyanagummi alone there are 22 children in the 5 to 10 years age group. As there is no school in the village, the children have to walk for 6 km through dense jungles to reach Bodagaruvu village of Devarapalli mandal. In Kadarevu village, there are 18 children in the above age group. In the absence of a school in their village and the prospect of crossing six big streams, to reach the school at Bodagaruvu village, they are remaining at home.

The tribal people appealed to the Collector and the ITDA Project Officer to sanction two teachers for P. Gumma panchayat. They said that they would construct a shed for the school on their own. Children and parents Mamidi Vijay Kumar, Korra Bhimanna, Rapa Raja Rao and P. Raja Rao were among those who participated in the protest.

