Tribals stage protest seeking appointment of school teacher in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh

September 25, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Adivasis of Peda Garuvu, Patha Losingi and Kotha Losingi hilltop villages of Arla panchayat of Rolugunta mandal in Anakapalli district staged a protest on Monday demanding appointment of a teacher for their school.

The tribal people said that the three villages have a population of 260. There are 20 children in the 1 to 5 years age group and 31 in the 6 to 9 years age group in the three villages. They appealed to the officials to appoint a teacher for their school, at the ‘Jaganannaku chebudham’ programme on July 21, this year. Reacting to their complaint at the ‘Spandana’ programme, the Rolugunta Education Officer had visited Losingi village on August 1 and certified that there were a total of 51 children in Losingi.

The villagers said that nearly two months had passed since the visit of the official, no teacher was appointed. This was depriving their children of education. Though there was a primary school at YB Patnam in the plain area, the children have to walk up and down the hill to reach their school and back home everyday. Though 13 children had registered their names, they were not attending school in view of the problem.

They demanded immediate posting a teacher in the school at Losingi. Girijan Sangham leader K. Govinda Rao said that they would stage an agitation at Rolugunta MPDO office to draw the attention of the District Collector, during the Spandana on September 27.