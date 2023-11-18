Tribals stage protest in Visakhapatnam seeking power to their hamlets

November 18, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated November 19, 2023 12:18 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Residents of 10 tribal pockets under Anantagiri mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district protested in the city on Saturday against the authorities’ for alleged negligence in solving their problems mainly in providing electricity and roads to their villages.

The tribals protested under the leadership of CPI(M) leader K. Govinda Rao at the Gandhi statue opposite the GVMC main office in Dwarkanagara here.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Govinda Rao said that even though they complained several times to the government officials, including those of the Eastern Power Distribution Company of AP Limited (APEPDCL), none of them solved their problem.