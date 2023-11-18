HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tribals stage protest in Visakhapatnam seeking power to their hamlets

November 18, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated November 19, 2023 12:18 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Tribals and members of Girijan Sangham from Anantagiri mandal of Alluri Sitharama Raju district taking out a rally in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Tribals and members of Girijan Sangham from Anantagiri mandal of Alluri Sitharama Raju district taking out a rally in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Residents of 10 tribal pockets under Anantagiri mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district protested in the city on Saturday against the authorities’ for alleged negligence in solving their problems mainly in providing electricity and roads to their villages.

The tribals protested under the leadership of CPI(M) leader K. Govinda Rao at the Gandhi statue opposite the GVMC main office in Dwarkanagara here.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Govinda Rao said that even though they complained several times to the government officials, including those of the Eastern Power Distribution Company of AP Limited (APEPDCL), none of them solved their problem.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.