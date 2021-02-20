Visakhapatnam

Tribals stage protest for water

Tribal people of Karakavalasa village of Rompalli panchayat of Anantagiri mandal in the Agency area of the district staged a protest on Friday seeking drinking water. They alleged that the officials were neglecting their problem as the village was in a remote location.

They said they had complained to the Panchayat Secretary several times and also brought the issue to the notice of the ITDA but no action was taken.

