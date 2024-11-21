ADVERTISEMENT

Tribals stage protest demanding cancellation of pattas issued to non-tribals in Panasalapadu

Published - November 21, 2024 08:01 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Tribal people of Panasalapadu village in Rolugunta mandal of Anakapalli district staged a protest in their village appealing to the Collector with folded hands to cancel the pattas issued to some non-tribals, on lands belonging to tribal people.

The tribal people claimed that the Revenue officials had colluded with real estate brokers during the Jagananna Resurvey done at Panasalapadu in the past, and had registered the lands, which were in the names of Gemili Bhimanna Dora and some others, in the names of a former sarpanch and some others.

CPI(M) district secretariat member K. Govinda Rao alleged that some YSRCP leaders had got the pattadar passbooks issued in the names of the non-tribals. The aggrieved persons lodged a complaint with the Collector, who had ordered the Narsipatnam RDO to visit the village and conduct a proper survey.

The RDO had visited and conducted a survey on the land allotted to the non-tribals and marked it as ‘disputed land’. But no action was taken to cancel the pattadar passbooks issued to the non-tribals, so far.

The tribal people said that they would stage an agitation at the Collector’s Office, if the authorities fail to cancel the pattadar passbooks issued to the non-tribal people.

