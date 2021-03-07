Tribals stage protest against murder of former militia member

VISAKHAPATNAM

07 March 2021 20:30 IST

Maoists not allowing us to live peacefully, they say

A day after the brutal murder of former militia member Korra Pilku (35) by a group of Maoists, suspecting him to be a police informer, a large number of tribals staged a protest condemning the incident at G.K. Veedhi mandal headquarters, in Visakhapatnam district on Sunday. The tribals also expressed solidarity with the family of the deceased.

Youths gathered in large numbers and formed a human chain on the main road at G.K. Veedhi on Sunday. They also burnt an effigy of the Maoists. The tribals raised slogans against the Maoists and alleged that the latter were neither letting them live peacefully nor allowing the area to be developed. The family members of the deceased, including Pilku’s wife and two children, also participated in the protest.

The tribals expressed their grief to the family members and demanded that the government take strong action against the Maoists and also warned the rebels against entering their villages. They said that the people of the entire Agency area were watching their (Maoist’s) atrocities and the day was not far off, when they revolt against them, the locals stated during the dharna.

About 15 Maoists, reportedly led by Kakuri Pandana alias Jagan of Galikonda area committee, came to the village late on Friday night and asked Korra Pilku to accompany them. His family members and other villages urged the Maoists to spare him. Though they promised to release him after questioning, they killed him with sticks and axes. Police said that Pilku was an active militia member about a year ago. However, for the last six months, he kept himself away from the Maoists. “As he stopped working for the Maoists, the rebels grew suspicious that he turned a police informer and killed him,” the police said.

The G.K Veedhi police registered a case and investigation is on.