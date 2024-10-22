Tribals stage protest against delay in restoration of pattas in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh

The tribal residents of Kavvagunta village, of Ravikamatham mandal in Anakapalli district, staged a protest on Tuesday (October 22) deploring the delay in the restoration of pattas for the lands under their cultivation, which were cancelled during the Jagananna resurvey in the recent past.

The then Ravikamatham Tahsildar had written to the then Anakapalli District Collector on January 17, this year, that on verification of the resurvey and revenue records of Kavvagunta village of Ravikamatham mandal, it was found that 29 assignees had not been recorded in the re-survey, though they were having D-Pattas to an extent of 31.98 acres, and 24 new persons were recorded as assignees, in the re-survey, though they were not granted assignment/D-Pattas for an extent of 16.84 acres, and four other assignees (covered under POT Act) were recorded as assignees for an extent of 6.37 acres.

The Tahsildar enclosed details of the extent of land and other details of the 24 new persons, who were recorded as assignees, though they were not granted D Patta, he also gave details of the D-Patta holders in his letter to the Collector.

The Adivasi Girijan Sangam leaders said that D-Pattas, for lands under cultivation of tribals, were given in 1986. The 29 families were earning a livelihood by raising cashew plantations on the 31 acre land. They alleged that in the same village, the revenue officials in collusion with some real estate brokers gave new pattas for 16 acres of land to non-tribals. The names of the new patta holders were, however, not entered in the revenue records. The sangam leaders alleged that the revenue officials had acted on the instructions of the then MLAs.

The sangam leaders said that the Collector had ordered a social audit. The revenue staff had conducted a detailed survey in the village for a week, and had submitted a report to the higher officials. The Ravikamatham Tahsildar had submitted reports on three different occasions. But, no action has been taken so far for the revival of the pattas of the 29 D-Patta holders, till date.

They sought that the Joint Collector should attend the Revenue Survey to be held in Kavvagunta and do justice to the aggrieved tribal families. They said that the affected tribal people would stage a protest, under the aegis of CPI-M, at the Collector’s Office in November, if justice was not done to them.

Adivasi Girijan Sangam district president Pangi Suribabu, Rythu Sangham leaders Rabba Nagaraju, Girijan Mahila Rythu leader Varahalamma and CPI-M district secretariat member K. Govinda Rao were among those who participated in the protest.

