Tribals stage mock ‘doli yatra’ demanding roads, power supply

Tribal people of Jajulabandha, Pithrigedda, Neelabandha, Dayarthi and Madrabu staged a mock ‘doli yatra’, demanding construction of roads and provision of electricity in the tribal villages in ASR and Anakapalli districts, outside the Zilla Parishad building, where a ZP general body meeting was held, on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The participants alleged that an amount of ₹1 crore was sanctioned for the construction of roads in various tribal villages in the two districts during 2023-24. They said that it was written in the records that ₹26 lakh was spent. Three culverts were constructed and the work was stopped midway. They demanded immediate completion of the pending road works.

They also said that poles were erected for street lights in Buriga and China Konela hamlets but the power connection was not given, so far.

CPI(M) district secretariat member K. Govinda Rao, PVTG Sangam president K. Venkata Rao and others demanded that the ASR District Collector should intervene in the matter and ensure justice for them. They also sought that Home Minister V. Anita meet them and ensure justice to them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.