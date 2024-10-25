GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tribals stage mock ‘doli yatra’ demanding roads, power supply

Published - October 25, 2024 09:22 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Tribals and members of Girijan Sangham from Anakapalle district and ASR district staging a protest, near the ZP Office in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Tribals and members of Girijan Sangham from Anakapalle district and ASR district staging a protest, near the ZP Office in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Tribal people of Jajulabandha, Pithrigedda, Neelabandha, Dayarthi and Madrabu staged a mock ‘doli yatra’, demanding construction of roads and provision of electricity in the tribal villages in ASR and Anakapalli districts, outside the Zilla Parishad building, where a ZP general body meeting was held, on Thursday.

The participants alleged that an amount of ₹1 crore was sanctioned for the construction of roads in various tribal villages in the two districts during 2023-24. They said that it was written in the records that ₹26 lakh was spent. Three culverts were constructed and the work was stopped midway. They demanded immediate completion of the pending road works.

They also said that poles were erected for street lights in Buriga and China Konela hamlets but the power connection was not given, so far.

CPI(M) district secretariat member K. Govinda Rao, PVTG Sangam president K. Venkata Rao and others demanded that the ASR District Collector should intervene in the matter and ensure justice for them. They also sought that Home Minister V. Anita meet them and ensure justice to them.

