Tribals open Adivasi Traditional Centre at Vanjangi in ASR district to showcase their culture to tourists

In a first of its kind, a group of tribals from Vanjangi with the support of the Centre for People’s Forestry (CPF) have set up Vanjangi Bolengamma Thalli Adivasi Traditional Centre at their village in Paderu mandal in Alluri Sitharama Raju district, to showcase their tradition and culture to the tourists. The centre was opened by District Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar on July 16(Tuesday).

Spread over two cents, the centre was established near the Vanjangi toll-gate. The centre was constructed from locally sourced materials like mud, bamboo, wood, grass and natural coloured clays. The walls were painted with beautiful mural arts representing the lives of the tribals.

“Vanjangi is not just a tourist place, but is also a house to Bagata, Kammara, Konda Dora, Nuka Dora, Valmiki and Kodu Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs). Through the traditional centre named after their local deity, ‘Bolengamma Thalli’, we wanted to showcase the glimpses of rich tribal traditions, cultures, lifestyles, food, rituals, arts, music instruments, hunting tools, festivals, agricultural tools, millets,” said Haribariki Gasinaidu, a resident of Dumbriguda mandal, and the project coordinator of the CPF.

The centre will be run by a group of 30 tribal women from Vanjangi, for which a committee was also formed.

