Tribals of ASR district in fear grip after six infants die of unknown causes in four months

December 16, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - PADERU

The deaths of six infants due to unknown health problems in only four months in their hamlets have caused panic among the tribals of Kilumulu and Ballapurayi in the Alluri Sitharama Raju district in Andhra Pradesh.

After conducting a medical camp and a door-to-door survey on December 16 (Saturday), the district authorities suspect respiratory issues, burping problems after breastfeeding, and usage of traditional medicine to be the cause of the deaths.

As per the locals, six infants, aged between one and three months, reportedly died in the last four months in the tribal hamlets under the Lakshmipeta panchayat limits of Pedabayalu mandal.

Reportedly, three of these deaths have occurred in less than a month. The locals have claimed that the infants suddenly developed problems like bloating, respiratory issues or seizures and died shortly after.

The deaths have reminded the tribals about the horrors of the Rudakota area in their mandal, where a series of infant deaths occurred two years ago. A team from the district Medical & Health Department (combined Visakhapatnam district) conducted an inspection last year, collected samples and ascertained that pulmonary aspiration, a condition where milk enters the airways, and other respiratory issues were the reasons.

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) project officer V. Abhishek told The Hindu that he has already asked the Department of Medical & Health to to set up a camp. The department has conducted a door-to-doore survey to check if there were any medical issues, he said.

District Medical & Health Officer of ASR district, Jamal Basha, said that there was a miscommunication among the tribals that about 16 infants died in the last six months when the fact is that six babies have died in the previous four months. However, the deaths made them panicky.

“We have conducted a survey in 55 households and checked the health condition of 42 children, which includes 12 children between one month to one year of age. Only three children were found to be suffering from cold and cough, while the others were healthy” the DMHO said.

He said that in most of these deaths, it was found that pulmonary aspiration developed in the babies to be the reason. He said that steps were on to create awareness among new mothers about the proper breastfeeding and burping techniques.

In the survey, it is found that some mothers have been putting their infants in the cradles immediately after breastfeeding without burping them properly, which could prove fatal sometimes, he said.

We have also asked the mothers to protect their infants from the biting cold that is prevailing in the Agency areas now. The temperatures have dipped very low temperatures with the mercury hovering around 10 to 15 degrees Celsius in the past few weeks. The department would continue to monitor the health condition of the children in the hamlets, he added.

Mr. Abhishek also said that despite conducting awareness camps some tribals keep using traditional medicine (naatu mandu) which could have severe health implications. We will take steps to educate the tribals on the dangers of consuming such drugs from unregistered medical practitioners

