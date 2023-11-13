Tribals in 12 hamlets of ASR district of Andhra Pradesh light lamps in protest against lack of electricity

November 13, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Imagine living in the dark in a forest full of trees, inhabited by snakes and wild animals for a couple of days. The tribal people of Anantagiri mandal in Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district have been living in such a situation for the past several decades.

They thought that the ‘festival of lights’ was the right occasion to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to their woes. There are around 2,000 people living in 12 tribal hamlets, which do not have electricity, even after 76 years of Independence. The villagers lit lamps, outside their homes, and sat around them on Sunday night in protest, seeking provision of electricity.

Deepavali is celebrated to mark the slaying of the demon Narakasura, and the lamps are lit to dispel darkness. Around 250 tribals, representing the 12 hamlets, gathered at a common place in their respective villages around 8 p.m. and sat around the lamps till around 9.30 p.m., and raised slogans demanding electricity to their villages.

The tribal people of Gudem, Dabbalapadu, Karakavalasa, Chinnakonela, Buriga and Gadilova in Rompilli panchayat gathered at Buriga and raised slogans. They said they were living in constant fear of attacks by wild animals in the dark. The protests pertaining to Bongija, Rayapadu, Benjinvalasa and Simmidivalasa of NR Puram panchayat were held at Benjinavalasa and those from Gaddibandha village of Pinakota panchayat held the protest in their village.

“All the above villages are located on a hilltop. Last year, a tiger killed five cows, in a span of one month, in these villages. Girls, who are marrying boys from these hamlets, and living in Visakhapatnam city and in towns, are not willing to visit these villages even during festivals and other special occasions. They are addicted to mobile phones and TV, and in the absence of power, they have to travel around 15 km from these villages to NR Puram panchayat, for charging of their mobile phones,” says Girijan Sangham leader K. Govinda Rao.

“Some of the girls from tribal hamlets, which have electricity, and those settled in urban areas, are declining to marry boys from these 12 villages. The people of these hamlets have to travel at least 15 km to reach NR Puram, which has got electricity, to charge their mobile phones,” he says.

“An amount of ₹32 crore was sanctioned for provision of electricity to these villages in 2018. The subsequent elections and the pandemic, resulted in undue delays, and the sanctioned funds getting lapsed,” he added.

It’s high time measures are taken to dispel the darkness in the tribal habitations.