Andhra Pradesh: Tribals gherao Araku MLA over land encroachment allegations

Chetti Phalguna dismisses the allegations

Tension prevailed for a while as a group of tribals gheraoed Araku MLA and YSRCP leader Chetti Phalguna, angry over the reported encroachment of their land, at Madagada village in Araku mandal on Wednesday.

The incident occurred when the MLA went to the village to take part in a ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’ programme on Wednesday.

The tribals alleged that the MLA had grabbed some portion of their land and asked him to leave the village immediately. Later, the MLA dismissed the villagers’ allegations as baseless.

The staff and security detail of the MLA had to whisk him away from the crowd.

Meanwhile, videos of tribal women reportedly grabbing the MLA and posing angry questions to him have gone viral on social media.