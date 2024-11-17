Tribals from ASR district interact with PM Modi at programme held on ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’

Tribal people from Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district had an opportunity on November 15 to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Jamui in Bihar during a programme organised to celebrate ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’ on the 150th birth anniversary of tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

Mr. Narendra Modi visited the stall arranged by the ITDA–Paderu, where Araku Coffee and many products made by the tribals from the district were displayed.

Swabhi Ganga, a tribal woman from Kothabhallaguda of Araku Valley mandal, and Ravi from Pedabayalu interacted with Mr. Modi, and also presented a photo album featuring the development programmes taken up after the launch of ‘PM JANMAN’ programme by the Centre in the tribal villages of ASR district. She was accompanied by ITDA Project Officer V. Abhishek.

Water tap connections, laying of roads, street lighting, house constructions, issue of new Aadhaar cards and Ayushman Bharat cards were taken up as part of PM JANMAN programme held during January this year. Ms. Swabhi Ganga interacted with Mr. Modi virtually then, and she had the opportunity to meet him directly this time.

As per the ITDA authorities, during the brief interaction, Mr. Modi enquired about the development activities in ASR district. He checked the flavour of Araku Coffee arranged at the stall, and said it was gaining global attention. He also viewed the Van Dhan Vikas Kendra (VDVK) products, which included handicrafts, textiles and decorative items.

Mr. Abhishek informed the Prime Minister that as part of PM JANMAN programme they had allotted houses to 22,831 tribals. This apart, 13,973 Ayushman Bharat cards, 10,200 caste certificates, 22,170 Aadhaar cards, 1,918 PM Ujwal gas connections were provided, and 33,387 bank accounts were opened, he explained.

Araku Tribal Museum curator Murali and others were present.

