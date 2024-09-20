GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tribals face inconvenience as PHC doctors go on strike in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on G.O. no. 85

We are managing the PHCs with nurses, says District Medical & Health Officer

Published - September 20, 2024 08:46 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

A number of tribals have been undergoing severe inconvenience due to absence of doctors at the Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in the Agency areas of Alluri Sitharama Raju district. Around 120 doctors have been on strike following the call given by several doctors’ associations opposing the G.O. no. 85, that cuts down in-service quota for medical professionals for pursuing postgraduation courses in government medical colleges.

The ASR district has about 64 PHCs spread across all the mandals. The PHCs are generally the prime source of medical help for most of the tribals as there are no private hospitals in the interior areas.

Govt. doctors in Andhra Pradesh insist on withdrawal of G.O. 85

It was learnt that patients coming from interior areas, especially the pregnant woman, are facing inconvenience due to lack of doctors. Currently, the authorities are managing the PHCs with staff nurses.

District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO) Jameel Basha said that as many as 128 doctors have been on strike in 64 PHCs. Every PHC is now equipped with at least two to three staff nurses, besides having lab technician, pharmacist and other medical staff.

He said that in case of emergency and critical cases, they are shifting the patients to Community Health Centres (CHC’s) and Area Hospitals immediately. Staff nurses are able to manage simple deliveries, as they have got years of experience, he said.

“On Monday, the association is likely to meet Principal Secretary, Health. We are also requesting them to join their duties soon, since it is a season for seasonal diseases. We hope the issue will be resolved within the next two days,” he added.

Published - September 20, 2024 08:46 pm IST

