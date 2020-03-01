Tribal youth to undergo skill training

VISAKHAPATNAM

01 March 2020 23:57 IST

126 youngsters will be sent to Vijayawada for driving and tailoring lessons

The District Police organised a sensitisation programme for 126 youth from various areas of Visakhapatnam Agency, who are set to leave for Vijayawada to undergo training in skill development courses, at the AR office atop Kailasagiri hill here on Sunday.

Police identified 126 youth including 54 girls who have passed Class X and Intermediate from Annavaram, Chintapalle, G.K. Veedhi, G. Madugula, Sileru, Hukumpeta, Chintapalle, Nathavaram and Koyyuru mandals.

‘Prerana’ initiative

As part of the ‘Prerana’ initiative, the students are being sent to the Skill Development Institute in Vijayawada, where boys would be trained in driving for two months, while girls will take part in a 45-day tailoring course.

Additional SP (Operations) B. Krishna Rao urged the youth to make full use of the opportunity and secure good jobs to take care of their families.

He said that they police would ensure that after the training programme concludes, they would refer the youth for job opportunities here in Visakhapatnam. Four buses have been arranged to transport the youth to Vijayawada, he said.

Inspectors A. Venkat Rao and N. Sai were present on the occasion.