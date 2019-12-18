Tribal youth ‘shoots down’ cousin in his bid to shoo away monkeys

A tribal youth died after allegedly being hit by a bullet when his cousin was trying to shoot down monkeys with a country-made gun, at Boddavalasa village in Ananthagiri mandal of Visakhapatnam district on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as G. Sanyasi Rao (20) and the accused is D. Sanyasi Rao alias Sunny (28), both natives of Boddavalasa.

According to police, the family of Sanyasi and Sunny owns over 100 tamarind trees and other crops. With the monkey menace becoming rampant of late, they decided to save their crops.

A group of five people including Sanyasi, Sunny, G. Balaraju, S. Sanyasi Rao and G. Prasad from Boddavalasa went to the forest area near their village on Wednesday morning to chase away the monkeys.

Case registered

“Sanyasi reportedly tried to shoo away the monkeys perched on a tree with a bamboo stick and Sunny fired at the monkeys from his country-made gun. However, the bullet allegedly hit Sanyasi on his head, killing him on the spot,” a police officer said.

A team led by Ananthagiri police station SI K. Sudhakar inspected the scene of crime and shifted the body to a hospital for autopsy. The police have arrested Sunny and registered a case under Section 304 of IPC. Further investigation is on.