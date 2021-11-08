Tribal youth participate in ‘Run against Ganja’

VISAKHAPATNAM

08 November 2021 00:45 IST

Plantations in 50 acres destroyed

A large number of students took part in a 2K run titled ‘Run against Ganja’ organised by the District Police as part of the anti-naroctics campaign ‘Parivartana’ at Paderu in Visakhapatnam Agency on Sunday. The run was flagged off at Ambedkar Junction by Paderu Additional SP P. Jagadish.

Mr. Jagadish said that as part of ‘Parivartana’, a number of campaigns were being organised against ganja cultivation and its smuggling in the district. The run was conducted on the instructions of the Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao. He said that the District Police were creating awareness among youth not to get involved either in cultivation or trade of ganja.

Both the police and the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) were providing employment opportunities to the tribal youth. The ASP appealed to the people to shift to alternate crops of ganja, adding that the campaigns against ganja would continue.

Meanwhile, the District Police destroyed around ganja plantations in 50 acres in the villages of Damanapalle and Rinthada under the G.K Veedhi police station limits on Sunday. The officials from the SEB, revenue and forest departments took part in the drive.