Tribal workers in A.P. face hardships in withdrawing NREGA wages, finds study

July 03, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST

In a study conducted by LibTech India on the hardships faced by tribal NREGA workers in accessing their wages, it was revealed that a significant number of workers continue to grapple with difficulties even after their wages have been credited to their bank accounts.

The report that was released by former bureaucrat E.A.S. Sarma in an online meeting on Monday, shed light on the obstacles faced by workers in tribal areas of Andhra Pradesh, especially in the Paderu Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA).

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sarma urged the State and the Central governments to take corrective measures in addressing the hardships faced by the adivasis.

The exhaustive two-year study spanned 877 workers from 11 randomly selected shandies out of a total of 44 in the Paderu ITDA.

The findings indicated that a staggering 85% of workers primarily relied on Customer Service Points (CSPs) or Business Correspondents (BCs) as their preferred Disbursement Agency (DA), while only 12.5% used bank branches and a mere 21 individuals resorted to ATMs.

One of the most pressing challenges revealed by the study was the distance workers had to travel to reach the DAs. Approximately 37% of workers travelled more than 10 kilometres to access their wages, with higher proportions observed for bank branches (48%) and ATMs (58%). Such long distances resulted in direct costs, with 50% of workers spending above ₹200 and 10% spending above ₹400 on a single visit.

Moreover, the study highlighted that workers also incurred indirect costs as they had to sacrifice their wages for the days they spent in withdrawing money.

Around three-fourths of the workers reported missing work while visiting the DAs, with more than 90% missing at least one day and 25% missing at least two days of work. As a result, 95% of those who missed work had to forgo more than ₹100, and three-fourths of them had to forgo ₹200 or more.

Information gap

Additionally, the study found that one-third of workers had to make multiple visits to the DAs due to issues with wage crediting. This was primarily due to problems such as wages not being credited, overcrowding, network failures, and cash shortages.

Less than half of the workers received reliable information about their wages through official channels or SMS notifications. Instead, they relied on word of mouth, local officials, and physically visiting the DAs, leading to information discrepancies and confusion.

The report put forth several key recommendations to address these challenges and streamline the payment access process for NREGA workers.

It called for an urgent increase in the number of bank branches, ATMs, and CSPs/BCs in close proximity to workers. The government was also urged to ensure the availability of essential infrastructure like electricity, internet connectivity, and offline capabilities to ensure smooth functioning.

To improve transparency, the report emphasised the need for regular dissemination of wage credit information through reliable mechanisms, arrived at through proper consultation with workers. The financial institutions were also urged to provide free and regular updates to passbooks at all disbursement agencies upon worker demand.

Grievance redressal

In terms of grievance redressal, the report highlighted the poor response, with only one-fourth of respondents having filed a complaint and just 10 individuals doing so in writing or through online. The study recommended strengthening of grievance redressal mechanisms and increased accessibility to ensure prompt resolution of issues.

Furthermore, LibTech India called for the establishment of strong accountability structures for every intermediary involved in the disbursement of wage payments, including agencies such as UIDAI, NPCI, PFMS, banks, and CSPs/BCs, and their inclusion in social audits.

The last mile challenges described in the report were also found to affect other Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) programmes in Andhra Pradesh, such as Rythu Bharosa and Amma Vodi. The organisation urged the government and financial institutions to address these issues urgently in collaboration with civil society organisations (CSOs).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.